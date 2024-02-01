EU Imposes New Taxes on Member States; Poland's Tusk Government Forgoes Veto

EU Gains Sovereign Taxation Power Over Member States

In a move signaling a significant shift in the European Union's (EU) fiscal dynamics, the EU has been granted sovereign taxation power over its member states. This follows the introduction of three new taxes that will be paid directly into the EU's budget, a development that was unanimously decided upon by EU Member States during the European Council's December meeting. The new taxes include a tax on the revenue from emissions trading, resources generated by the proposed EU carbon border adjustment mechanism, and corporate profits.

Notably, Poland, under its previous Law and Justice (PiS) government, had a firm stance against such EU taxes, pledging to veto any attempts to impose them on member states. However, in a surprising turn of events, this position was reversed when Donald Tusk's ruling coalition came into power. The Tusk government chose not to exercise its veto power against the new taxes, a decision that has raised several questions.

Criticism and Concerns Over New Taxes

Mariusz Błaszczak, the PiS Chairman, criticized Tusk's government for allowing the imposition of these taxes, which could disproportionately burden Poland, especially when compared to wealthier Western European countries. PiS Vice President and former Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, echoed these concerns, expressing apprehension that the new taxes would be costly for Poles. The funds that would otherwise go to the Polish state budget will now be transferred to the EU, raising concerns about the impact on the nation's fiscal health.

Błaszczak highlighted the lack of media attention on this crucial issue and revealed plans to question Tusk in the upcoming parliamentary session about the reasons behind withdrawing the veto and the anticipated impact of these taxes on Polish citizens and the state budget.