EU High Representative Affirms Unwavering Support for Ukraine in Historic Address

In a historic address to the Ukrainian Rada, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy underlined the profound significance of Ukraine's fight for independence and the unwavering support provided by the European Union (EU). The speech illuminated the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people and emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Ukraine and European values.

Remembering the Heroes

The address commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, paying tribute to the young activist, Roman Ratushny, and EU Prize for Literature finalist, Victoria Amelina, who tragically lost their lives in the conflict. The valor of Ukrainian soldiers, standing firm against Russian aggression for years, was recognized. The liberation of occupied territories and the resilience of the Ukrainian military and civilians were underscored as testament to Ukraine's strength.

Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

Notably, the Representative emphasized that Ukraine's battle is not solely for its autonomy, but it also contributes significantly to Europe's security. Ukraine's struggle was acknowledged as a rallying point for an 'unprecedented' level of unity and support from the EU, involving financial and military aid amounting to billions of euros.

Supporting Ukraine: From 'As Long as It Takes' to 'Whatever It Takes'

The speech advocated for a paradigm shift in the mindset of supporting Ukraine - from 'for as long as it takes' to 'whatever it takes' for Ukraine to achieve victory. In a bold move, it rejected defeatism and appeasement, calling for learning from past mistakes and fortifying successful strategies. The challenges posed by Russia's adaptability and resilience, despite sanctions and economic strains, were candidly acknowledged.

Call for a Renaissance in the EU's Institutional Setting

Lastly, the speaker stressed the necessity for a renaissance in the EU's institutional setting to confront the new geostrategic reality and to continue fostering Ukraine's path to victory and integration into the EU.