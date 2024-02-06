The beginning of February has seen the European Union (EU) rocked by significant incidents causing concern. Farmers from across the bloc have taken to the streets, protesting against EU Parliament in Brussels over issues they believe are damaging their industry.

Farmers' Protest and EU's Response

In a response to weeks of protest, the EU's executive arm shelved an anti-pesticide proposal that farmers argued would increase bureaucratic burdens and widen the price gap between their products and cheaper imports. Despite the concessions, protests continued in several EU countries, highlighting the plight of farmers as a focal point of campaigning ahead of the EU parliamentary elections, overshadowing other issues, such as climate change. This decision reflects the EU's willingness to sacrifice environmental priorities to keep the farming community appeased.

Tensions in France Over Immigration and Crime

Meanwhile, in Paris, a stabbing incident at the Gare de Lyon by a Malian man living legally in Italy added fuel to the ongoing debate on immigration and security in France. The assailant cited historical grievances against France, and this incident, along with a sharp increase in violent crime since President Emmanuel Macron took office, has led to a surge in popularity for right-wing politicians like Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella.

Right-Wing Parties and Russian Connections

Le Pen's National Rally and other right-wing parties in Europe have faced scrutiny for their past favorable stances towards Russia, especially in light of allegations of Russian interference in Western politics. As the EU faces ongoing challenges with agriculture, security, and immigration, ruling centrists are attempting to highlight the European right's connections to Russia as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming elections.