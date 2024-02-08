EU Gig Worker Law Nears Approval Amid Government Skepticism

A potential landmark law addressing the employment status of gig economy workers in the European Union (EU) is on the brink of approval. After an initial draft was agreed upon in December, the deal was blocked by a group of member states led by France. Following extensive negotiations, a provisional agreement has been reached, announced by Belgium, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

Advertisment

The legislative process has reached a critical juncture, with the EU's 27 states expected to discuss and vote on the text in the coming week. The legislation must be formally adopted by both the states and the EU parliament to become law.

Despite the progress, skepticism remains among various EU diplomats and member states regarding the ultimate ratification of the agreement. The original draft proposed criteria that could lead to the reclassification of platform workers as employees based on meeting two out of five specific conditions. However, the new text has removed these criteria, leaving the definition of an employee to individual member states.

This alteration could result in a fragmented approach across the EU's single market, as different countries interpret the definition of an employee differently. The EU jobs and social rights commissioner, Nicolas Schmit, remains optimistic about a positive outcome at a meeting of ambassadors scheduled for February 16.

Advertisment

Resistance from Liberal and Right-Wing Governments

The Platform Workers Directive (PWD), aimed at improving the working conditions of platform workers, has faced resistance from liberal and right-wing governments wary of increasing administrative burdens and slowing down the gig economy. The law seeks to readjust the status of platform workers, providing them with rights like minimum wage, collective bargaining, work-time limits, health insurance, sick leave, unemployment benefits, and retirement pensions.

Move EU, an association representing ride-hailing platforms, including Uber, has expressed disappointment with the provisional agreement and urged member states to reject it. The EU's gig economy comprises approximately 28 million workers, with projections suggesting an increase to 43 million by 2025. The EU parliament estimates that at least 5.5 million of these workers could be misclassified as self-employed.

Advertisment

France's Pivotal Role in the Decision

France, adamantly opposed to the PWD, holds considerable clout in Brussels and could potentially derail the directive. The agreement will be put to the test in the coming days as national delegations pour over the amended law and decide their stance.

The provisional agreement is part of an effort to conclude all pending legislative files before the EU elections. The main objective of the PWD is to improve the working conditions of those who provide services through applications like Uber, Deliveroo, and Glovo, often treated as self-employed despite being subject to similar rules as regular employees.