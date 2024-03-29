EU Fast-Tracks €1 Billion Aid to Egypt, Bypassing Oversight amid Economic Crisis

The European Union (EU) has initiated an unconventional move to expedite financial aid to Egypt, circumventing traditional parliamentary oversight and safeguards. This decision aims to promptly address the North African nation's deepening economic and fiscal challenges. A €1 billion portion of a more extensive €7.4 billion aid package is being fast-tracked using an urgent funding procedure, as disclosed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Urgent Funding Amid Political and Economic Turmoil

With Egypt's economy battered by multiple crises, including the impacts of regional conflicts, the EU's decision to fast-track aid comes at a critical moment. The funding, primarily intended to support Egypt's Central Bank, seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of ongoing wars in neighboring regions and economic instability heightened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This expedited financial assistance also aims to address the potential surge in migration towards Europe, a concern for EU member states ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.

Controversial Bypass of Parliamentary Oversight

In an unprecedented step, the EU plans to utilize Article 213 of its treaties for the fast-track funding, a mechanism that requires approval from member countries but excludes the European Parliament. This move, not even employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, signals the urgency the EU places on stabilizing <a href="https://www.voiceofalexandria.com/news/world/the-eu-plans-to-fast-track-some-financial-aid-to-egypt-the-usual-funding-safeguards/article_1a5011e3-52ea-5472-a49d