EU Expands Sanctions against Nicaragua in Response to Human Rights Violations

The European Union (EU) has taken a significant step in response to the ongoing political crisis in Nicaragua, which has been marked by continued repression against political opponents, protesters, journalists, civil society organizations, and members of the Catholic Church. In a bold move to address serious human rights violations, the EU Council has expanded its list of entities subject to restrictive measures, adding six individuals who now face a travel ban and an asset freeze.

Advertisment

Human Rights Violations in Nicaragua

The measures are a direct response to the regime of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega. Recently, Ortega's administration released Bishop Rolando José Álvarez of Matagalpa and 18 other clergy members, who had been imprisoned as political prisoners. Their release was secured through diplomatic negotiations, and the exiled clerics were received by the Vatican. This deportation is the third major expulsion of Nicaraguan priests from the country.

EU's Response and Sanctions

Advertisment

The EU's actions aim to target those responsible for human rights abuses without adversely affecting the Nicaraguan population. These sanctions are a reinforcement of the targeted restrictive measures established on October 14, 2019, with the EU consistently advocating for a democratic, peaceful, and negotiated resolution to the crisis.

Call for Upholding Human Rights

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU stresses the importance of upholding human rights and expresses its readiness to assist Nicaragua during these times. The EU has called on the Nicaraguan Government to fully honor the agreements made with the opposition in March 2019, emphasizing the need for progress in three key areas. These efforts are in line with the EU's broader commitment to supporting the Nicaraguan people by promoting the rule of law and aiding in economic and social development for vulnerable groups.