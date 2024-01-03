en English
Europe

EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
EU Directive on Violence Against Women Stalled Over Rape Definition

The European Union’s drive to combat violence against women has hit a snag, with member states, including Ireland, failing to agree on a legal definition of rape. This discordance has raised the specter of the crime of rape possibly being excluded from the directive altogether.

Defining Rape Based on Absence of Consent

At the heart of the matter is a proposal to define rape based on the absence of consent. This definition, approved by the European Parliament, is not universally accepted by EU member states, resulting in a significant impasse. Ireland, a key player in this debate, has not yet endorsed this definition, citing legal concerns.

Resistance and Support for the Consent-Based Definition

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald, a pivotal figure in the negotiations, expressed surprise at the resistance to including rape in the directive. She urged Ireland to reconsider its stance. At present, 12 member states support the consent-based definition, 10 oppose it, and the rest are still undecided. Irish advocacy groups like Women’s Aid, and fellow MEPs, are voicing their support for the consent-based definition, arguing that it reflects the realities of sexual violence.

Directive’s Objective: Criminalizing Severe Forms of Violence

The directive seeks to criminalize the most severe forms of violence against women throughout the EU, including rape, female genital mutilation, and gender-based cyber violence. The Department of Justice in Ireland has signaled its support for the directive but noted the difficulty in reaching a consensus on the definition of rape. For the directive to pass, it needs a qualified majority, which would lead to harmonized laws on violence against women across the EU.

With the European Union standing at a crossroads, the task of ensuring that the realities of sexual violence are adequately captured in the legal definition of rape has taken on a critical importance. Its outcome could shape the way the bloc addresses violence against women for years to come.

Europe Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

