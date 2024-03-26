EU Demands Facebook, TikTok Label AI Deepfakes Before June Elections

In a significant move to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming European elections, the European Commission has issued a directive to major social media platforms, including Facebook and Tikik, to take a stand against artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes. This action is part of a broader strategy to combat misinformation and election manipulation, particularly in light of concerns over Russian interference.

Crackdown on AI Manipulation

With the Digital Markets Act providing a legislative framework, the EU is tightening its grip on how social media handles AI-generated content. Platforms identified as 'very large', such as Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), are now under scrutiny to assess and mitigate risks associated with AI, including the proliferation of deepfakes. The European Commission's guidelines advocate for clear labeling of AI-generated content and a reduction in the monetization and virality of potentially harmful materials.

Strengthening Electoral Integrity

Alongside the fight against AI misuse, the Commission is pushing for transparent political advertising. With a stricter law set to take effect in 2025, the immediate focus is on ensuring that electoral content is unmistakably flagged, aiming to preserve the democratic process. Platforms are also urged to promote official electoral information and implement measures to counteract significant incidents that could skew election outcomes or voter turnout.

Preparing for Compliance

To ensure readiness, the EU plans to conduct 'stress-tests' with relevant platforms in late April, ahead of the elections scheduled for June 6-9. This proactive approach underscores the EU's commitment to leveraging the full scope of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to protect European democracy from the challenges posed by digital manipulation and misinformation.

This pivotal moment highlights the EU's role as a frontrunner in digital regulation, setting a precedent for how democracies can adapt to the complexities of the digital age. As the European elections approach, the world watches closely to see the impact of these measures on the integrity of the electoral process and the broader implications for the regulation of AI and digital content worldwide.