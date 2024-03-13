The European Union has become an additional player in the amnesty law, particularly in the Koldo case, which may involve fraudulent use of European funds. This aspect is under investigation, and the issue was debated in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, following a request from the Popular Party (PP). The opposition, aiming to corner Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, criticized the PSOE for over half an hour, with the latter defending itself by referencing the situation of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Advertisment

Montserrat Accuses PSOE of Corruption in EU Fund Usage Debate

During the session, the fraud with masks during the pandemic and the potential illicit use of European funds were discussed, with Dolores Montserrat launching an offensive against the Socialists. "The PSOE came to Moncloa with saddlebags full of exemplarity and will soon leave with suitcases full of lies, betrayal, and corruption," stated the PP spokesperson in the European Parliament and Vice President of the EPP. The scheme, she reminded, includes "alleged crimes of embezzlement, prevarication, and influence trafficking in million-dollar contracts with illegal commissions using European funds."

The Socialists defended themselves through Nicolás González Casares, who directly pointed to Isabel Díaz Ayuso for similar reasons. "We feel disgusted by those who take advantage of pain. While in Madrid, they prevented sending the elderly to hospitals, others were profiting from the pandemic. I don't know if she likes fruit, but she loves money a lot. We demand resignation," explained the Galician MEP from the podium.

Advertisment

PP's Montserrat Links EU Fund Scheme to Delcy Rodríguez Incident

Each side pointed fingers, and Montserrat went on the offensive. The PP spokesperson outlined the case's connection to the Delcy Rodríguez incident, where the individuals involved received the vice president of Nicolás Maduro's regime at Madrid's airport. "Rodríguez took 40 suitcases that did not pass security control. What did Delcy have in her suitcases, gentlemen Socialists?" she asked.

In her European Parliament speech, PP's Montserrat criticized the amnesty law set for approval in Spain, alleging that Sánchez's partners, under investigation for ties to Putin, benefit from corruption impunity. She directly accused the government, claiming Sánchez grants amnesty for attacks on democracy, terrorism, and corruption, characterizing it as a triple gift to a fugitive from justice.