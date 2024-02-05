EU Council's Working Party Dissects Compromise Proposal Amidst AI Regulation Talks

On the evening of February 5, 2024, the EU Council's Working Party on Social Questions convened to dissect the latest compromise proposal from the Belgian Presidency of the EU Council. The proposal in question revolves around a text negotiated with the European Parliament, a document cryptically denoted as EUROPE B13342A16. The meeting transpired, yet the nations involved are yet to arrive at a unanimous consensus or establish a definitive stance on the proposal's contents.

Nations Formulating Feedback

Several sources intimate that the Member States are still in the throes of formulating their feedback for the Belgian Presidency. The expectation is that this feedback will shape a new version of the text, which the Belgian Presidency plans to distribute either later on the evening of the 5th or by the following morning.

Working Towards a Unanimous Agreement

The crux of these discussions and subsequent revisions is to achieve an agreement palatable to all Member States and aligns with the European Parliament's position. The continuous refining and negotiation process illustratively exemplifies the intricate workings of EU policy-making, where alignment between various EU bodies is a prerequisite to progress with legislation and initiatives.

AI Harmonized Rules: A Provisional Agreement

In other news, the EU Council announced a provisional agreement on harmonized rules pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI). The marathon talks led to a draft regulation designed to ensure safe and trustworthy AI systems within the European market, stimulate investment, spur innovation, and set a global standard for AI regulation. The agreement covers an array of aspects, including the definition of AI systems, high-risk classification, roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, proscribed uses of AI, and additional safeguards for law enforcement purposes.