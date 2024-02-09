EU Competitiveness Council Envisions a Resilient, Green, and Digital Economy

In the heart of Genk, Belgium, Matevž Frangež, Economy Ministry State Secretary, took center stage at an informal EU Competitiveness Council session. Amidst discussions on the future of the EU economy and its challenges, Frangež underscored the urgency for a new industrial policy, one that fortifies the bloc's resilience and propels its digitalization and green transition.

Reshaping the European Economic Landscape

As the EU grapples with maintaining its competitive edge against global powerhouses like the US and China, Frangež, along with other influential voices, gathered to reimagine the European economic landscape. The focal point of this assembly revolved around investments in research and innovation, the cornerstones of a robust and resilient economy.

The dialogue zeroed in on whether existing research and innovation policies and funding effectively target priorities and align with industrial policy. Maria Leptin, President of the European Research Council, Lars Frølund, Member of the Board of the European Innovation Council, and Magda Chlebus, Executive Director of Science Policy & Regulatory Affairs at EFPIA, contributed their insights, enriching the discourse.

Paving the Way for a Greener, More Resilient Union

In his address, Hungarian Minister Nagy echoed Frangež's sentiments, emphasizing the significance of bolstering the EU's competitiveness. He proposed the mobilization of new resources, such as development banks, commercial banks, and national banks, to accelerate the green transition.

Advocating for a novel approach to industrial policy, Nagy championed more efficient and targeted funding for sectors and products that align with environmental objectives. In a bid to propel the electric vehicle market, he tabled an EU-wide support scheme for electric car users and manufacturers.

Navigating the Roadblocks

However, the path to a greener and more resilient union is not without its hurdles. Minister Nagy raised concerns regarding Ukraine's potential EU accession, highlighting the potential impact on the agriculture and logistics sectors.

As the EU Competitiveness Council meeting drew to a close, a sense of determination and unity pervaded the atmosphere. The attendees recognized the urgent need for a new industrial policy that fosters digitalization, green transition, and resilience, all while navigating the challenges that lie ahead.

The discussions in Genk served as a launchpad for the EU's reimagined economic landscape, one that places research, innovation, and sustainability at its core. As the bloc moves forward, it stands on the precipice of a new era, ready to redefine its position in the global arena.