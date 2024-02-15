EU Commissioner Johansson Champions Security and Child Protection in Moldova Visit

Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, touched down in Chisinau, Moldova, today, embarking on a whirlwind of activities centered around the EU4Security project. The visit, which includes pivotal addresses and meetings, underscores the European Union's commitment to bolstering internal security and border management in Moldova.

Johansson Heralds EU4Security Moldova Project

Kicking off her visit, Johansson presided over the launch of the EU-funded EU4Security project in Moldova. This initiative, an extension of the EU's broader security strategy, aims to fortify Moldova's security sector by enhancing its capacity to tackle contemporary threats.

"Security is not a luxury, but a fundamental right," Johansson declared during her opening address at the CEPOL 'EU4Security' Project kick-off event. She emphasized the EU's dedication to assisting Moldova in strengthening its security infrastructure and fostering a safer environment for its citizens.

Child Safety Online: A Global Concern

Following the project launch, Johansson turned her attention to the Child Safety Online International Forum. The forum, which gathered international experts, policymakers, and child protection advocates, focused on the escalating issue of online child safety.

In her address, Johansson underscored the urgency of safeguarding children in the digital realm. "In today's interconnected world, the internet can be a double-edged sword," she noted, highlighting the need for concerted efforts to protect children from online threats.

Strengthening Ties: Johansson Meets Moldovan Officials

Rounding off her visit, Johansson engaged in high-level meetings with Moldovan officials. These included President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and representatives from the security sector.

Discussions revolved around the EU's ongoing support for Moldova's security sector reforms and the potential for deeper collaboration in the future. Johansson expressed the EU's readiness to continue backing Moldova's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.