EU Battles Forced Labor in Supply Chains: A Tale of Legislation and Challenge

In an ambitious move towards human rights protection, the European Union is in the process of crafting legislation targeting the grim issue of forced labor in supply chains. This move, initiated in September 2022, would empower EU authorities to thoroughly investigate, and if necessary, ban products from the single market - a measure activated when goods are discovered to have been manufactured through forced labor.

Varied Stances on Legislation

Despite the unanimous agreement on the need for such legislation, the negotiations within EU institutions have unveiled notable differences in their standpoints. The areas of contention primarily revolve around victim redress, who should be at the forefront of investigations, and the approach towards state-imposed forced labor.

The European Parliament has been particularly vocal about the necessity for reparations for victims. It operates under the conviction that the EU should emerge as a champion of human rights. According to this body, remediation should be a prerequisite for any lifting of bans.

Civil society organizations have voiced their apprehensions over proposals that could potentially allow third countries to spearhead investigations into allegations of forced labor, fearing this might dilute enforcement. The EU Parliament has been supportive of the idea of shifting the burden of proof onto companies operating in high-risk areas, reinforcing the assurance that they are not complicit in forced labor.

Human Rights Watch Report on Forced Labor

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent report from Human Rights Watch has thrown light on the pervasive issue of forced labor, notably in China's Xinjiang region. The region is a significant source of the world's aluminum, which often finds its way into global supply chains, including those of major car manufacturers.

The report implicates car manufacturers like Tesla, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Toyota in the issue of forced labor in Xinjiang, urging them to ensure that materials made using forced labor do not infiltrate their supply chains. The report urges car manufacturers to map their supply chains meticulously and sever ties with any direct supplier in Xinjiang until rigorous due diligence is achievable.