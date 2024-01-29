EU at Crossroads: Redefining Role Amidst Global Shifts and Internal Challenges

In an era marked by geopolitical shifts and increased polarization, the European Union (EU) grapples with the reality of an unreliable United States as a guarantor of continental peace and prosperity. This perspective underpins a moment of reckoning for the EU, demanding a redefinition of its global role.

Shaping the Future of EU's Foreign Policy

Independence from the US, regardless of the presidential election's outcome, requires the EU to assert its economic and political influence against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global landscape. The forthcoming head of the European Commission will inherit a set of challenges more complex than those faced by predecessors. These include supporting Kiev amidst regional conflicts, navigating the Middle East crisis, managing pressures from the US and China, and addressing the EU's dependence on energy and minerals crucial for a sustainable, digitally-driven economy.

EU's Green Deal: A Test of Resolve

The European Commission is embroiled in a battle of wills as the EU's Green Deal encounters significant resistance from various quarters in Europe. Public polls reveal growing discontent with the environmental transition, with farmers and far-right groups leading protests against regulatory norms. In response, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a bold 90% CO2 emissions reduction target for the EU by 2040, setting the course for carbon neutrality by 2050.

The future of Europe's green transition hinges on the forthcoming European elections. Growing opposition to the Green Deal and calls for a regulatory hiatus pose a daunting challenge for von der Leyen, who has made the European Green Deal a cornerstone of her policy since assuming office in 2019.

Deepening Economic Security: A Double-Edged Sword

Amid these challenges, the EU is exploring new initiatives to strengthen economic security and reduce dependence on China. Measures include legislative proposals, enhanced research security, and improved monitoring of outbound investment risks. However, these policy shifts do not come without their share of criticism and challenges, as shown by the UK's experience with similar economic security frameworks.

The road ahead promises to be arduous, with limited funds and the implementation of climate initiatives and Covid-recovery programs further complicating matters. Internal conflicts within the EU appear imminent, echoing the concerns voiced by Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank. She views a potential victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential elections as a threat to Europe.