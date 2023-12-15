EU Agrees to Open Membership Talks with Ukraine and Moldova; Georgia May Follow

In a significant move, the European Union (EU) has agreed to open membership discussions with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidate status to Georgia. This decision, announced by European Council President Charles Michel on December 14th, has been hailed as a pivotal moment for these nations and their aspirations towards EU integration.

A Joint Victory for Ukraine and Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu, celebrated the EU's decision as a 'joint victory'. The two countries were designated as candidates in June of the previous year and tasked with meeting certain criteria for EU accession talks to begin. Zelensky's congratulatory message to Sandu underscored the shared success, and Sandu reciprocated, labeling the development as a new chapter for Moldova.

Georgia's Potential Candidacy

Although Georgia has yet to receive candidate status, its President, Salome Zourabichvili, along with her countrymen, expressed gratitude to the EU member states for their support. Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili expressed confidence that the European Council would soon make the crucial call to grant Georgia EU membership candidate status. Darchiashvili also emphasized Georgia's readiness to continue contributing as a member of the Eastern Partnership.

Orban's Constructive Absence

Significantly, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban abstained from voting, describing his reluctance to be part of what he deemed a 'bad decision'. This move, reportedly pre-arranged, allowed the European Council to act without opposition, paving the way for Ukraine and Moldova's candidacy, and potentially Georgia's.

Implications and Challenges Ahead

The EU's decision represents a significant show of support for Ukraine, Moldova, and potentially Georgia. However, being granted candidate status is merely the first step on the long road to EU membership. Each country must meet rigorous standards and undertake a series of reforms to align with EU norms. This journey, while arduous, offers these nations a chance to effect positive change and build stronger ties with their European counterparts, reinforcing their commitment to shared values and principles.

