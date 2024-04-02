Ethiopia's TPLF Faces Uncertain Future: Internal Struggles and Evolving Political Landscape

Addis Abeba: Nearly half a century since its birth in the throes of revolution, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a household name in Ethiopian politics, faces an uncertain future. It was founded in 1975 in Dedebit, northwestern Tigray, amidst social and political upheavals of the Ethiopian Revolution, a popular student uprising that toppled the monarchy and ushered in the Derg, a repressive military junta. After a protracted armed struggle against the military Derg, the TPLF emerged victorious in 1991, bringing an end to the Derg's 17-year rule. As part of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), the TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades. While credited with steering Ethiopia's acclaimed economic growth for multiple consecutive years in the past, its rule was characterized by authoritarianism, marginalization of various groups, and egregious human rights violations, leading to widespread popular protests, particularly in the Oromia and Amhara regions.

Historical Dominance and Contemporary Challenges

In 2018, the TPLF lost ground in Addis Abeba and retreated to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, following the resignation of former PM Hailemariam Dessalegn and the coming to power of Abiy Ahmed, who removed, in an unprecedented manner, senior officials and old guards of the TPLF from federal government power. Going into an all-out war against PM Abiy's administration two years later, the cancellation of its registration as a political party by the election board in January 2021, and the subsequent designation as a terrorist organization by the federal parliament in May 2021, marked a dramatic shift in the party's recent history. Following the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in November 2022, ending the two-year brutal war with the government, the TPLF was removed from the list of terrorist organizations in March last year.

Internal Rifts and the Path to Revival

The TPLF lost its commitment, sincerity, and ability to adapt after Meles Zenawi's death, which led to a decline in public trust and ultimately rendered the party largely ineffective. Notwithstanding ongoing deliberations to restore its status as a legal political entity, the party navigates a new era of internal and external challenges, casting shadows over its future prominence. Meuz Gidey, PhD, an intellectual at the Tigray Research Center, elucidates that the TPLF's relevance stemmed from a desire for a more inclusive Ethiopian state that respected the self-ruling rights of various ethnicities. While the party achieved some successes in