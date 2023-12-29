Ethiopia’s Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle

In the heart of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, an escalating financial crisis is unsettling the interim administration. Faced with a budget deficit of 2.6 billion birr for the fiscal year of 2022/2023, they have appealed to the federal government for a substantial loan—five billion birr—to be exact. The financial crisis has sharply impacted civil servants, leaving them without pay for 17 months. Primary and secondary school teachers have been hit particularly hard, prompting them to cease work and plan a peaceful protest on January 24, 2024, should the issue persist.

Teaching Amidst Financial Turmoil

Despite the dire circumstances, the Tigray Teachers Association has resumed teaching in the hope of a imminent government response. However, the financial distress is not confined to teachers alone. It extends to all government employees in Tigray, pushing the interim administration into negotiations with the federal government for a solution.

Unpacking the Crisis

Mihret Beyene, Tigray’s finance chief, points towards the federal government’s failure to adjust the region’s budget in line with the Pretoria Peace Agreement as the root cause of the crisis. This has resulted in a perpetual disbursement of pre-war budget levels, insufficient to meet current salary requirements. The war that began in November 2020 between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has eroded the region’s internal revenues, which previously accounted for 35% of its budget.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Intervention

The financial turmoil is unfolding amidst a backdrop of alarming humanitarian conditions in the Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions. Children and families are grappling with high rates of malnutrition and food insecurity, exacerbated by unrelenting drought, armed conflict, violence, and disease outbreaks. The international community, including World Vision, has responded to these crises, stepping in to provide aid in 59 countries, including the Northern Ethiopia crisis in the Tigray region.

The UN human rights office urges the Ethiopian Government to prioritize the rights and needs of victims and their families, emphasizing the need to implement transitional justice policies equally. A report released by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and UN Human Rights Office underscores this need, offering 31 recommendations for the design and implementation of a transitional justice policy in Ethiopia.