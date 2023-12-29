en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ethiopia’s Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Ethiopia’s Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle

In the heart of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, an escalating financial crisis is unsettling the interim administration. Faced with a budget deficit of 2.6 billion birr for the fiscal year of 2022/2023, they have appealed to the federal government for a substantial loan—five billion birr—to be exact. The financial crisis has sharply impacted civil servants, leaving them without pay for 17 months. Primary and secondary school teachers have been hit particularly hard, prompting them to cease work and plan a peaceful protest on January 24, 2024, should the issue persist.

Teaching Amidst Financial Turmoil

Despite the dire circumstances, the Tigray Teachers Association has resumed teaching in the hope of a imminent government response. However, the financial distress is not confined to teachers alone. It extends to all government employees in Tigray, pushing the interim administration into negotiations with the federal government for a solution.

Unpacking the Crisis

Mihret Beyene, Tigray’s finance chief, points towards the federal government’s failure to adjust the region’s budget in line with the Pretoria Peace Agreement as the root cause of the crisis. This has resulted in a perpetual disbursement of pre-war budget levels, insufficient to meet current salary requirements. The war that began in November 2020 between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has eroded the region’s internal revenues, which previously accounted for 35% of its budget.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Intervention

The financial turmoil is unfolding amidst a backdrop of alarming humanitarian conditions in the Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions. Children and families are grappling with high rates of malnutrition and food insecurity, exacerbated by unrelenting drought, armed conflict, violence, and disease outbreaks. The international community, including World Vision, has responded to these crises, stepping in to provide aid in 59 countries, including the Northern Ethiopia crisis in the Tigray region.

The UN human rights office urges the Ethiopian Government to prioritize the rights and needs of victims and their families, emphasizing the need to implement transitional justice policies equally. A report released by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and UN Human Rights Office underscores this need, offering 31 recommendations for the design and implementation of a transitional justice policy in Ethiopia.

0
Education Ethiopia Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Spirit Life Foundation Spreads Early Christmas Cheer in Chegutu

By Olalekan Adigun

Nigeria's 'Build-A-Thon' Initiative Seeks Teachers to Foster Tech Innovation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Step Toward Global Buddhist Unity

By Rafia Tasleem

Lifetime Teaching Ban for Deputy Headteacher Over Sexual Relationship with Student

By Momen Zellmi

Ukrainian Conflict's Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resil ...
@Africa · 12 mins
Ukrainian Conflict's Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resil ...
heart comment 0
From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James’s Inspiring Journey

By Muthana Al-Najjar

From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James's Inspiring Journey
AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety

By Israel Ojoko

AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety
Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US
Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
27 seconds
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
1 min
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
1 min
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
2 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
2 mins
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
3 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
4 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
6 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
7 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
27 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app