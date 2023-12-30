Ethiopia’s RRS Challenges Human Rights Report on Refugees

In a bold move, the Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) of Ethiopia has publicly disputed the accuracy of a report released by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on December 25, 2023. The EHRC report underscored the human rights conditions for refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, drawing particular attention to the flaws in the refugee registration and documentation process. These shortcomings, the report argued, directly impeded refugees’ rights to freedom of movement and access to social services.

RRS Challenges EHRC Findings

While acknowledging the EHRC’s efforts, the RRS contested the findings, asserting that the report failed to recognize recent advancements in the treatment of refugees. The RRS also took issue with the EHRC for not seeking feedback before publishing the report. They believe this is a procedural error that demands rectification.

Decreasing International Support for Refugees

In their statement, the RRS noted a worrying trend of decreasing international support for refugees. Despite this, they emphasized that Ethiopia continues to uphold its international responsibilities towards refugees.

Humanitarian Crisis and the Role of International Organizations

While the RRS and EHRC clash over the human rights conditions for refugees, the plight of displaced individuals from Yemen, Sudan, and Ethiopia continues to escalate. Organizations like ShelterBox and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are stepping up, providing durable shelters, household items, and aid to these families affected by conflict and violence. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen underscores the enduring hope of refugees for improved living standards and a return to their homes.

UN’s Call for Transitional Justice

The UN human rights office has implored the Ethiopian Government to prioritize the rights and needs of victims and their families and to equally implement all facets of transitional justice. This includes criminal accountability, truth-seeking, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence. The UN rights chief also emphasized the duty of States to investigate and prosecute gross human rights violations and abuses, providing justice and reparations to those subjected to these violations or abuses.

