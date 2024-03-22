Ethiopia's Rehabilitation Commission Sees Major Leadership Shake-Up Amid Funding Challenges

Ambassador Teshome Toga has stepped down as Commissioner of Ethiopia's National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) for personal reasons, marking a significant change in the organization's leadership. This move comes amidst ongoing challenges, including a dire need for funding to support the demobilization and reintegration of hundreds of thousands of ex-combatants across the country.

Leadership Transition in Turbulent Times

Established in November 2022, the NRC aimed to tackle the colossal task of assisting approximately 370,000 ex-combatants in their transition to civilian life. However, Ambassador Teshome Toga's resignation in March 2023, after just over two months in the role, has brought attention to the internal dynamics and pressures facing the commission. Teshome's successor, Temesgen Tilahun, formerly of the Ethiopian Investment Commission and a foreign policy advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, steps into a challenging scenario. The replacement of Dr. Atinkut Mezgebe, the Deputy Commissioner of Logistics and Management, with Tesfalem Yihedego adds another layer to the commission's evolving leadership landscape.

Funding Shortfall: A Stumbling Block for Rehabilitation Efforts

The ambition of the NRC to facilitate the reintegration of ex-combatants is hampered by a substantial funding gap. The initial estimate for the commission's operations exceeded 29.7 billion Br, a figure far from being met despite international pledges, such as a 16 million Euro contribution from the European Union. This financial shortfall underscores the significant challenges ahead for Temesgen Tilahun and his team as they navigate the commission's critical mission against a backdrop of financial constraints.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Reintegration

With new leadership and a renewed focus, the NRC faces the daunting task of demobilizing and reintegrating ex-combatants into society. The leadership change and ongoing funding issues signal a pivotal moment for the commission as it strives to fulfill its mandate amidst Ethiopia's complex socio-political landscape. The commission's success or failure in this endeavor will have far-reaching implications for the country's stability and development, making the effective management of its resources and the execution of its strategies more crucial than ever.