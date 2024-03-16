Ethiopia's Fragile Peace at Risk: Urgent Monitoring Needed for Pretoria Agreement Compliance

It has been a year and four months since the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to end the two-year devastating war that began in the Tigray region and later spread to parts of the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia. The signing of the agreement was welcomed by millions with a collective sigh of relief, and part of its subsequent implementation proved instrumental in silencing the guns in Tigray, expediting the resumption of humanitarian aid flow, and the restoration of basic services to millions of civilians who should have never suffered the lack of both in the first place. However, important obligations that are detrimental to the relative peace since have not been met yet, causing a widening divergence between the federal government and the Tigrayan authorities. Without a meaningful change in the course of action, regression into conflict will only be a matter of when.

Unresolved Issues Threaten Peace Stability

The federal government is treating the subject of the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from northeastern parts of Tigray as taboo, effectively suspending its obligation to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ethiopian state, one of the key demands by the international community during the war. On 11 March 2024, the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community warned that despite the Pretoria agreement that ended the war, unresolved territorial issues could lead to a resumption of conflict, referring to the status of the western and parts of southern Tigray that are still occupied by Amhara regional forces affiliated with the ruling party. This has in tern hampered the return of some 1.2 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs) as well as thousands of Tigrayan refugees enduring double suffering in crisis-hit Sudan.

Lack of Effective Monitoring and Accountability

Lost in the maze of this is the burning issue of delivering justice and accountability for victims of the war, which has been designated for its crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crimes of forced deportations. As much as the main signatories are to take their share of blame for the sluggish implementation of this internationally brokered peace agreement, the African Union (AU), the patron of the peace agreement, and other key players including the U.S. and the regional bloc IGAD, cannot escape the blame for the glaring lack of effective and transparent follow-up through established diplomatic instruments. In particular, the AU, which has been given an oversight role through its high panel and the monitoring, verification, and compliance team, has almost abandoned its duties.

Risk of Relapse into Hostilities

This failure was laid bare recently in light of the growing differences between the federal government and the Tigrayan authorities and subsequent media rhetoric, with not only an adverse effect on the good faith implementation of the agreement but also augmenting the risk of relapse into hostilities again. For example, allegations such as Getachew Reda, the president of the Tigray Interim Administration, meeting in Europe with Eritrean and Egyptian officials are serious with far-reaching consequences. There are sufficient indications already that the Pretoria agreement is growing fragile; without effective monitoring of its implementation and lack of accountability mechanisms, it will crumble.

For Ethiopia and the region, the stakes could not be higher. The Pretoria peace agreement, a beacon of hope for millions, now teeters on the brink of collapse. As tensions simmer and the implementation lags, the international community and regional stakeholders must intensify their efforts to safeguard this fragile peace. The future of Ethiopia's unity and the well-being of its people hang in the balance, making the call for effective monitoring and compliance mechanisms not just necessary but urgent. Without it, the hard-won gains of peace could easily unravel, plunging the region back into turmoil and suffering.