Ethiopia

Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid International Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid International Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement

An escalating international pressure mounts on Ethiopia due to its unwavering resolve to uphold an agreement with the self-declared republic of Somaliland.

Although Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, the global community has yet to recognize it as an independent state, navigating into a labyrinth of geopolitical complexities.

The centerpiece of this geopolitical puzzle is the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024.

This controversial pact, endorsed by President Mustafa Mohamed Omer of the Somali Region in Ethiopia, has kindled a diplomatic spat between Ethiopia and Somalia. Its implementation hinges on Addis Ababa’s official recognition of Somaliland, a move that has sparked protests in Somalia and drawn international scrutiny.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

