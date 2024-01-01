en English
Business

Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Ethiopia Secures Sea Access in Landmark Deal with Breakaway Somali Region

In a significant geopolitical development in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia has secured a monumental agreement with the breakaway Somali region, Somaliland. This deal grants the landlocked nation access to the sea, potentially enhancing Ethiopia’s maritime trade routes and economic capabilities.

The agreement, announced by both party leaders, underscores a potential shift in regional dynamics. Ethiopia obtains the right to use one of Somaliland’s ports, which could potentially provide it with the much-needed sea access it lost when Eritrea seceded in the early 1990s. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) also includes a clause that Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland as an independent nation in the future, indicating a diplomatic victory for Addis Ababa and a step towards overcoming Somaliland’s international isolation.

Access to Strategic Ports

The deal grants Ethiopia naval and commercial access to ports along the Somaliland coast. Talks leading up to the MoU focused primarily on the Somaliland port of Berbera. The arrangement could also enable Ethiopia to access a leased military base on the sea, bolstering its strategic foothold in the region. This development is seen as a ‘gamechanger’ that could significantly alter Ethiopia’s trade dynamics, as it has been heavily reliant on Djibouti for international trade since it lost access to its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s.

Despite the potential benefits for Ethiopia and Somaliland, the deal has met with strong opposition from Somalia. The Somali government perceives the agreement as a ‘blatant disregard for international norms’, and Somalia’s former president has expressed serious concerns. The agreement’s implications for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and the surrounding region remain contentious issues.

This deal, while offering Ethiopia access to strategic ports and a potential military base, also presents Somaliland with a chance to break free from its international isolation.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

