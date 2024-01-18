Ethiopia Rejects Arab League's Statement on Its MoU with Somaliland

On January 17, Ethiopia declared a vehement opposition to a statement released by the Arab League, a regional organization of Arab states. The statement was a reaction to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland. Ethiopian officials, including State Minister Mesganu Aregawi and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Meles Alem, have denounced the Arab League's statement as an intrusion into Ethiopia's internal affairs.

These officials have underscored Ethiopia's rejection of the League's statement, emphasizing the country's positive bilateral relations with various Arab states. This comes despite the League's stance, which they believe is biased towards Egyptian interests. The Arab League's resolution supports Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, a sentiment that Ethiopian authorities believe is influenced by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry's portrayal of Ethiopia as a destabilizing force in the region.

Arab League's Accusations

The Arab League, led by Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has accused Ethiopia of destabilizing the region and violating international law through the Ethiopia-Somalia MoU. The United Arab Emirates, a member of the Arab League, has also expressed support for Somalia's sovereignty and called for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.

The MoU, which was signed on January 1, 2024, grants Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for international recognition of Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia claiming independence since 1991. This agreement has significantly escalated tensions, leading to Somalia blocking an Ethiopian aircraft from landing in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, plans to discuss this issue. However, Ethiopia has cited scheduling conflicts as a reason for its inability to attend the meeting.