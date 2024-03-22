Ethiopia Launches Third Phase to Repatriate 70,000 Nationals from Saudi Arabia Amid Human Rights Concerns

Responding to the urgent needs of its citizens, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the commencement of the third phase of repatriation for 70,000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Birtukan Ayano emphasized the critical need for collaboration among federal and regional authorities to ensure the success of these repatriation efforts, highlighting the importance of adequate preparations and resource allocation.

Challenges in the Repatriation Process

The repatriation initiative comes at a time when many Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia face dire conditions, especially those detained at the overcrowded Al-Shumaisi Detention Center. Despite efforts to seek assistance, detainees continue to endure harsh conditions, marked by food shortages, rampant diseases, and a lack of medical care. This situation underscores the pressing need for Ethiopia to expedite the repatriation process and provide immediate relief to its nationals.

Voices from the Detention Center

Belay Desta, an Ethiopian national detained at Al-Shumaisi, shared his harrowing experience with Addis Standard. After serving a sentence for a crime he did not commit, Belay found himself among the ranks of those awaiting repatriation, highlighting the severe conditions within the detention center. His story sheds light on the broader issue of irregular migration and the challenges that many Ethiopians face in Saudi detention centers.

International Concerns and Future Prospects

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have repeatedly raised concerns about the treatment of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia. The ongoing efforts by the Ethiopian government to repatriate its citizens reflect a commitment to addressing these human rights abuses. As the repatriation process moves forward, it is imperative for both Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia to work together to ensure the safe and dignified return of all detainees.

As this third phase of repatriation gets underway, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals involved. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding migration and the need for comprehensive policies that address the root causes of irregular migration while ensuring the protection of migrants' human rights.