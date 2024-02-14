Ethics, National Principles, and Divine Wisdom: The NSCN (IM)'s Stance on Naga Unification

In a compelling press release, the Ministry of Information & Publicity of the NSCN (IM) underscores the importance of ethical norms and national principles in the Naga's national struggle. The statement vehemently condemns the criminalization and commercialization of Naga politics under the guise of unification, asserting that monetary means cannot forge genuine Naga unification. The release emphasizes the crucial role of divine wisdom in the process of Naga unification.

Advertisment

Hokato Vusshe Completes Successful Year as Ato Kilonser and General Secretary

Today marks the first anniversary of Hokato Vusshe's tenure as the Ato Kilonser and General Secretary of the NSCN/GPRN (Khango). Expressing his deep gratitude to God, Vusshe dedicated this milestone to the divine and the Nagas across the globe. In a heartfelt message, he acknowledged the unwavering support and guidance from his fellow countrymen, requesting their continued prayers for the Nagas to achieve their ultimate goal.

Reaffirming Ethics and National Principles

Advertisment

The NSCN (IM) press release underscores the significance of doing the right thing in accordance with ethical norms and national principles as the foundation for the Naga's national struggle. The Ministry emphatically denounced the criminalization and commercialization of Naga politics, stating that these practices only serve to undermine the genuine process of Naga unification.

The Ministry asserted, "Attempts to exploit the national unification process for personal gain or to fuel criminal activities is a betrayal of the Naga people's trust and undermines our collective efforts towards a unified future."

In addition, the press release highlighted the importance of financial transparency and accountability, emphasizing that Naga unification cannot be bought or sold but must be built on a solid foundation of trust, respect, and shared values.

Advertisment

Divine Wisdom in the Process of Naga Unification

The NSCN (IM) press release also stressed the significance of divine wisdom in the process of Naga unification. The Ministry urged Naga leaders and the public to seek guidance from God in their pursuit of a unified Naga nation.

"We believe that it is only through divine wisdom that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and build a brighter future for all Nagas," the Ministry stated.

The press release called on all Nagas to come together in prayer and seek God's guidance in the unification process. By doing so, the Ministry expressed hope that the Nagas can move forward with renewed purpose and unity, building a better future for generations to come.

As Hokato Vusshe marks a successful year in his position as Ato Kilonser and General Secretary, the NSCN (IM) press release serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical norms, national principles, and divine wisdom in the Naga's national struggle. By reaffirming these values, the Nagas can continue to work towards a unified future that reflects the best of their culture, heritage, and aspirations.