EThekwini Municipality Tackles Fleet Management Misuse

In the heart of eThekwini Municipality, a pressing issue was brought to the forefront at a recent council meeting, igniting discussions on the stewardship of the city's substantial fleet of approximately 8,000 vehicles.

Amidst the procedural deliberations, Councillor Mzamo Billy, the DA deputy caucus leader, raised a clarion call against the misuse of municipal vehicles, spotlighting incidents where employees were caught sleeping and indulging in alcohol within the confines of government property. With a fleet management policy firmly in place since 2017, the municipality reaffirms its dedication to curbing vehicle abuse, marking a pivotal moment in the governance of public resources.

Reigning in the Reckless: A Policy in Action

The eThekwini Municipality's journey towards stringent fleet management began with the approval of a comprehensive policy in 2017, designed to tether the sprawling fleet within the bounds of responsibility and accountability.

This framework wasn't just a set of guidelines but a testament to the city's commitment to operational excellence and public trust. The administration detailed the lengths they've gone to ensure compliance, from implementing vehicle tracking devices to generating after-hour usage reports, painting a picture of a government in pursuit of integrity.

The Battle Against Abuse: Strategies and Solutions

In the face of allegations and concerns aired by Councillor Billy, the municipality was quick to enumerate the measures in place to safeguard their fleet from misuse. The introduction of tracking technologies and meticulous monitoring practices underscored the city's resolve to not only detect but deter any behavior that strays from the established norms.

Moreover, the decision to dispose of 1,392 vehicles through a public auction was highlighted as a bold move to rejuvenate the fleet and eliminate any vehicles that have outlived their utility or could potentially be misused, ensuring a modern, efficient, and accountable use of municipal resources.