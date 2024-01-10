eThekwini Metro Under Fire for Police-Led Motorcade for MK Party

Political tension is mounting in Durban as the eThekwini Metro faces scrutiny for its contentious decision to provide a police-led motorcade for the MK Party’s event. This incident, backed by former president Jacob Zuma, has sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about the impartiality of public resources in political activities.

Controversial Endorsement by Zuma

Jacob Zuma, a prominent political figure in the KwaZulu-Natal region, has recently given his endorsement to the MK Party, a move that has stirred up political waters. The former president’s endorsement and active campaigning for the newly established uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) political party have become the subject of intense debate. His affiliation with the party is seen as a direct provocation to the African National Congress (ANC), led by Cyril Ramaphosa.

Implications for eThekwini Metro

The incident has brought eThekwini Metro into the spotlight, as the metro police cars, driven by city officers, led a motorcade for the MK Party event. This occurred shortly after the mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, publicly refuted allegations suggesting his support for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Questioning the Use of Public Resources

This controversy comes at a time when the relationship between local government entities and political parties is under close examination. The local government’s actions have ignited a debate on the appropriate use of municipal resources and the need for transparency in the support of political activities by public officials. Speculations about potential funders of the party, including Iqbal Survé and former ANC mayor Vusi Motha, have added fuel to the fire.

The eThekwini Metro’s decision to allow metro police cars to lead the motorcade has raised concerns about the impartiality of public resources in political activities. This incident, in conjunction with Zuma’s endorsement of the MK Party, is set to redefine the political landscape in KwaZulu-Natal, as the public demands more transparency and accountability from its elected officials.