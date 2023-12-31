en English
Politics

eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has denied allegations of misappropriating municipal resources to support the recently formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, associated with former President Jacob Zuma. The allegation, which surfaced on a social media platform previously known as Twitter, claimed Kaunda was funding MK party events in Durban amidst the city’s financial struggles.

Mayor’s Spokesperson Dismisses Accusations

In response to the allegations, Kaunda’s spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, dismissed the claims as a ploy to tarnish the mayor’s reputation. He underscored that Kaunda, an upstanding ANC member, would not misuse public resources. Mntungwa also shed light on the city’s robust financial health, referencing an unqualified audit opinion and substantial cash reserves in line with National Treasury standards.

(Read Also: Ladysmith Flash Floods: A Tale of Devastation and Loss)

MK Party in the 2024 Elections

The MK party recently registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and is slated to compete in the 2024 elections. Zuma’s association with the MK party, coupled with his stated intention not to support the ANC in the forthcoming elections, is perceived as a significant departure from the ruling party. Some analysts deem it a severe setback for the ANC, while the ANC Veterans League brands it as ‘treason and treachery.’

(Read Also: President Cyril Ramaphosa Highlights Progress in South Africa’s Fight Against Corruption)

Controversy Around MK Party’s Name and Logo

The MK party’s name, borrowed from the former liberation movement’s armed wing, and its logo, which mirrors the ruling party’s colors, have stirred controversy with the ANC. Some political analysts predict the ANC’s downfall in the upcoming elections, and Zuma’s split from the ANC has caused a ripple in political circles. The ANC in eThekwini, however, rejects suggestions that it feels threatened by the MK party’s formation.

Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

