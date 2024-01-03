Estonian President Alar Karis Vetoes Tax Bill, Cites Constitutional Concerns

In a bold move, Estonian President Alar Karis has vetoed a recent bill amending the Land Tax Act and the Taxation Act, voicing concerns over the bill’s potential to undermine the legislative process. Karis has also sought a ruling from the Supreme Court, seeking to declare the bill unconstitutional.

Concerns Over Legislative Process

At the heart of President Karis’ objections is the way the bill was passed. The government had tied the bill’s approval to a confidence vote, a practice that the President argues could lead to a small number of parliament members wielding disproportionate influence. This could result in either obstruction of parliament or the normalization of exceptional procedures. Karis has raised concerns that these tactics would not resolve deadlocks between parliament and the government but would instead hinder parliament members from performing their duties.

Parliament’s Response

Despite the President’s objections and subsequent veto, the Estonian parliament went ahead with the bill, passing it unchanged on December 18. This move came after the bill was initially approved on November 22, and after parliament was asked to reconsider it on December 8. President Karis underscored the importance of not allowing the actions of a few to restrict the constitutional responsibilities of others.

Implications Going Forward

The President’s veto and the subsequent passage of the bill by parliament without any modifications raise questions about the balance of power within the Estonian government. The unfolding situation puts the spotlight on the legislative process in Estonia, with implications that could shape the nation’s politics in the years to come.