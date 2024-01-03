en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Estonia

Estonian President Alar Karis Vetoes Tax Bill, Cites Constitutional Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Estonian President Alar Karis Vetoes Tax Bill, Cites Constitutional Concerns

In a bold move, Estonian President Alar Karis has vetoed a recent bill amending the Land Tax Act and the Taxation Act, voicing concerns over the bill’s potential to undermine the legislative process. Karis has also sought a ruling from the Supreme Court, seeking to declare the bill unconstitutional.

Concerns Over Legislative Process

At the heart of President Karis’ objections is the way the bill was passed. The government had tied the bill’s approval to a confidence vote, a practice that the President argues could lead to a small number of parliament members wielding disproportionate influence. This could result in either obstruction of parliament or the normalization of exceptional procedures. Karis has raised concerns that these tactics would not resolve deadlocks between parliament and the government but would instead hinder parliament members from performing their duties.

Parliament’s Response

Despite the President’s objections and subsequent veto, the Estonian parliament went ahead with the bill, passing it unchanged on December 18. This move came after the bill was initially approved on November 22, and after parliament was asked to reconsider it on December 8. President Karis underscored the importance of not allowing the actions of a few to restrict the constitutional responsibilities of others.

Implications Going Forward

The President’s veto and the subsequent passage of the bill by parliament without any modifications raise questions about the balance of power within the Estonian government. The unfolding situation puts the spotlight on the legislative process in Estonia, with implications that could shape the nation’s politics in the years to come.

0
Estonia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Estonia

See more
2 hours ago
Cargo Ships Trapped in Drift Ice Near Estonian Islands: A Frosty Encounter
Two cargo ships, Friendland and Bugoe, found themselves ensnared in drift ice near Estonia’s western islands, unable to navigate the icy waters due to overpowering winds. The chilling event unfolded on Wednesday when Friendland, journeying from Latvia to Finland, became immobilized near the northeastern coast of Muhu Island. Adding to the predicament, Bugoe, under the
Cargo Ships Trapped in Drift Ice Near Estonian Islands: A Frosty Encounter
Baltic Horizon Fund to Disclose Financial Results and Schedule General Meeting in 2024
4 hours ago
Baltic Horizon Fund to Disclose Financial Results and Schedule General Meeting in 2024
AS Infortar Discloses Stabilisation Measures Post-IPO
5 hours ago
AS Infortar Discloses Stabilisation Measures Post-IPO
VAT Hike in Estonia Influences Cross-Border Shopping Patterns, Survey Reveals
2 hours ago
VAT Hike in Estonia Influences Cross-Border Shopping Patterns, Survey Reveals
Nuclear Power in Estonia: An Option, Not a Necessity
2 hours ago
Nuclear Power in Estonia: An Option, Not a Necessity
Illustrator Joanna Concejo Accuses Lucija Mrzljak of Plagiarism
2 hours ago
Illustrator Joanna Concejo Accuses Lucija Mrzljak of Plagiarism
Latest Headlines
World News
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
13 seconds
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
18 seconds
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
25 seconds
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
27 seconds
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
34 seconds
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
1 min
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
2 mins
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app