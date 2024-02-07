Estonian Orthodox Church Leader Deemed a Security Threat, Forced to Leave Estonia

The leader of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Eugene, has been deemed a security threat by the Estonian government, resulting in the denial of his residence permit. This decision compels Eugene to exit the country, with the deadline for his departure set for Tuesday.

Public Statements Lead to Expulsion

In a turn of events that has shaken the religious community, Eugene's residency request was rejected last month by the Estonian authorities. The Estonian Police and Border Guard Service have cited his public statements, which allegedly supported Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as the primary reason for his expulsion. These statements reportedly contradict the official stance of the Estonian government, with the authorities deeming the cleric undesirable and a potential threat to national security.

Church Leader's Departure: A Chance for Change?

Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets referred to Eugene as a "Kremlin man", suggesting his expulsion would pave the way for the church to find a new leader who aligns with Estonian values. The decision has stirred controversy, with critics arguing it infringes on religious freedom. However, the government maintains that their actions do not constitute interference with religious affairs.

Metropolitan Eugene's Farewell Message

During his final service, Metropolitan Eugene addressed his congregation with a message of resilience. He urged them not to despair, emphasizing the strength of their faith in the face of adversity. The cleric, who holds Russian citizenship and was elected head of the Estonian church in 2018, has left a deep impact on his followers, making his impending departure a significant event in the religious landscape of Estonia.