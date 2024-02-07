Estonian MP Proposes Transparency Platform for Lobbying Meetings

In a move towards greater transparency, Estonian MP Liisa-Ly Pakosta, a representative of Eesti 200, has proposed the establishment of a platform dedicated to the registration and public disclosure of lobbying meetings between members of the Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, and lobbyists. This initiative was conceived in response to Pakosta's personal experiences with lobbyists in the tobacco industry and is also in line with the European Union's mandate for transparency in such interactions.

Transparent Legislation for Health Interests

Pakosta's proposal revolves around the need for transparent legislation that prioritizes and protects the health interests of the Estonian populace. In her interactions with the tobacco industry lobbyists, Pakosta noted the urgency of clear legislation that would ensure the public's health interests are not compromised.

Consultations with Key Officials

In a bid to move the proposal forward, Pakosta has initiated discussions with key officials, including the President of the Riigikogu, Lauri Hussar, and the head of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee, Mart Helme. Helme revealed that the select committee had previously proposed a system for the quarterly disclosure of such meetings and recommended training for the relevant staff to ensure compliance.

Caution Against Unnecessary Bureaucracy

While the Riigikogu board acknowledged the importance of regulating lobbying activities, it also expressed caution against the creation of unnecessary bureaucracy. The board highlighted the need for consensus among all parliamentary factions before making a decision on the registration and publication of lobbying meetings. Consequently, the board has sought the advice of the Constitutional Committee to ensure the proposal aligns with the principle of the free mandate of Riigikogu members.

Feedback from Other Committees

The Anti-Corruption Select Committee has requested feedback from other committees regarding the proposal. So far, the Environmental Committee has expressed support for the public platform. All committees are expected to provide their opinions on the matter by March 1, thereby paving the way for a more transparent political landscape in Estonia.