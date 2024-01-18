Estonia Denies Residence Permit Renewal to Moscow Patriarchate’s Representative

In a bold step underscoring the gravity of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Estonia has taken a stance against Metropolitan Eugene, also known as Valeri Reshetnikov, a representative of the Moscow Patriarchate in Estonia. The Baltic nation has declined to renew Reshetnikov’s residence permit due to his public endorsement of the Kremlin regime and Russia’s military aggressions. This decision is reflective of the conflict between Reshetnikov’s stance and the values and legal environment of Estonia.

The Decision and its Backdrop

The decision to deny the renewal of Reshetnikov’s permit isn’t impulsive or unanticipated. It follows multiple warnings issued to Reshetnikov, urging him to retract his support for the Kremlin’s policies, all of which he has chosen to ignore. The permit, which is scheduled to expire on February 6, was lastly renewed two years ago, prior to the escalation of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

Estonia’s Security Concerns

Both the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) have deemed Reshetnikov’s actions as a potential security threat to the country. The ISS draws attention to the fact that the Russian Orthodox Church’s leader, Patriarch Kirill, has been a consistent backer of Russia’s hostility against Ukraine. Estonia views these acts as traits of a terrorist state, thereby heightening its concerns over Reshetnikov’s continued presence in the country.

Implications for the Estonian Orthodox Church

The PPA clarifies that the action against Reshetnikov does not influence the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate or its members. The decision is strictly an individual one, aimed at preventing the spread of Kremlin-supported ideologies that could potentially jeopardize Estonia’s peace and security.