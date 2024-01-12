en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike

The Conservative Party-governed Essex County Council is under fire for paying internet comedian and parody website editor, Simon Harris, nearly £500,000 over three years to manage a Facebook page dedicated to Covid-19 information. This revelation coincides with the council’s announcement of a maximum-level tax hike, casting doubts over the council’s expenditure priorities and transparency.

Unconventional Engagement Strategy

The council defended its decision, stating that Harris’s involvement facilitated community engagement during the pandemic, enabling the council to disseminate its messages to a broader audience. Harris’s role, which initially focused on spreading Covid-19 prevention information, eventually morphed into a volunteer recruitment tool. The payments, ranging from £500 to £100,000, were justified as funding for public health messaging, community engagement, and sharing essential information during the pandemic.

Sparking Backlash Amidst Tax Hike

The council’s choice to spend nearly half a million pounds on a social media comedian, particularly during a time of increased household taxes, has provoked criticism from taxpayers and political figures alike. The 4.99% council tax increase, intended to protect essential services, has fueled outrage among local residents who view the expenditure on Harris as a misuse of taxpayer money.

Implications for Public Service Delivery

This controversy brings to the fore the delicate balance between delivering public services and managing funds cost-effectively. It raises pertinent questions about the appropriateness of significant payments to private individuals or entities for public services, especially when higher tax burdens are imposed on residents. The situation also highlights the need for scrutiny and accountability in the use of public funds, particularly when these are used to pay private entities for services traditionally within the public sector’s purview.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Within the U.S. House of Representatives, a faction of hardline conservatives led by Rep. Bob Good of the House Freedom Caucus is applying pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson to renege on a bipartisan agreement with the Democrats. The spending agreement in contention sets the top-line spending at $1.59 trillion, with an additional $69 billion in
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
7 mins ago
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
8 mins ago
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
South Africa Initiates Legal Action Against Israel at the International Court of Justice
5 mins ago
South Africa Initiates Legal Action Against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims' Graves
6 mins ago
Historic Law Strips Murderer of Rights Over Victims' Graves
Rohit Shetty Addresses Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality
7 mins ago
Rohit Shetty Addresses Allegations of Glorifying Police Brutality
Latest Headlines
World News
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
3 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
7 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
7 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
8 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
8 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
9 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
11 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
15 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
15 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app