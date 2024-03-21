ESMA Warns Shorter Stock Settlement Cycle May Harm European Markets

Following recent deliberations, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued a caution regarding the potential market disruptions that could arise from shortening the stock trade settlement cycle in Europe. This move, aimed at aligning with Wall Street's T+1 standard, raises operational and financial concerns particularly for smaller financial entities.

Operational Challenges and Market Impact

ESMA's consideration to shift from the current T+2 (Trade Date plus two days) to T+1 (Trade Date plus one day) settlement cycle is motivated by a desire for global synchronicity and increased market efficiency. However, this proposed change is not without its complexities. The authority emphasized the significant operational challenges and potential market harm that could result if the transition is not meticulously planned and executed. Concerns have been raised about increased settlement failures and heightened costs for smaller asset managers, potentially leading to industry consolidation.

Feedback from the Industry

In its Call for Evidence, ESMA sought input from market participants to understand the potential impacts better. The feedback highlighted mixed reactions, with some pointing out the successful shortening of settlement cycles in other regions, such as North America and APAC, while others expressed apprehension about the readiness of European markets for such a shift. The overarching concern remains the balance between achieving operational efficiency and safeguarding market stability.

Looking Forward

ESMA plans to conduct a thorough assessment of the costs and benefits associated with the proposed shift to T+1, with a final report expected before 17 January 2025. This assessment will play a crucial role in determining whether Europe will proceed with shortening the settlement cycle and how it will navigate the potential challenges highlighted by market participants. The outcome of this initiative will significantly influence the operational landscape of European financial markets and their global competitiveness.