Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area

Escambia County, a region witnessing significant growth, particularly in the Beulah area, has taken an innovative measure to streamline its voting process. The county has introduced a new precinct and polling location, Precinct 115, for the residents. This strategic move comes as a result of dividing the existing Precinct 43 into two distinct precincts, a decision backed and approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The Anatomy of the New Precinct

As part of the precinct division, the north side of Mobile Highway leading up to 9 Mile Road will now fall under Precinct 115, while the area south of Mobile Highway will continue to be catered to by Precinct 43. To accommodate the voters of the newly formed precinct, the First Baptist Church of Beulah has been chosen as the polling location. On the other hand, voters in Precinct 43 will continue to cast their votes at the Beulah Freewill Baptist Church.

Ensuring Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition and to avoid any confusion, affected voters will be informed about the changes via mail. This will include a new voter information card and a detailed map directing them to their respective polling locations. Despite these changes, it is important to mention that voters in Precinct 115 will participate in the same districts and contests as before. This continuity is based on the redistricting completed post the 2020 Census.

Voting Arrangements

All polling stations, including the newly formed Precinct 115, will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. As an additional aid to voters, sample ballots along with early voting details will be provided before each election. Voters also retain the option to vote-by-mail by contacting the Supervisor of Elections office or using the online form. This comprehensive arrangement ensures that the residents’ democratic rights are upheld with utmost convenience and efficiency.

Lastly, it is important for voters to keep their voter registration information updated. Residents possessing a Florida Driver’s License or ID card can make most changes online. For any queries, the Supervisor of Elections office remains accessible via phone or email, ensuring a smooth voting experience for all.