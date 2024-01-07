en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area

Escambia County, a region witnessing significant growth, particularly in the Beulah area, has taken an innovative measure to streamline its voting process. The county has introduced a new precinct and polling location, Precinct 115, for the residents. This strategic move comes as a result of dividing the existing Precinct 43 into two distinct precincts, a decision backed and approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

The Anatomy of the New Precinct

As part of the precinct division, the north side of Mobile Highway leading up to 9 Mile Road will now fall under Precinct 115, while the area south of Mobile Highway will continue to be catered to by Precinct 43. To accommodate the voters of the newly formed precinct, the First Baptist Church of Beulah has been chosen as the polling location. On the other hand, voters in Precinct 43 will continue to cast their votes at the Beulah Freewill Baptist Church.

Ensuring Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition and to avoid any confusion, affected voters will be informed about the changes via mail. This will include a new voter information card and a detailed map directing them to their respective polling locations. Despite these changes, it is important to mention that voters in Precinct 115 will participate in the same districts and contests as before. This continuity is based on the redistricting completed post the 2020 Census.

Voting Arrangements

All polling stations, including the newly formed Precinct 115, will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. As an additional aid to voters, sample ballots along with early voting details will be provided before each election. Voters also retain the option to vote-by-mail by contacting the Supervisor of Elections office or using the online form. This comprehensive arrangement ensures that the residents’ democratic rights are upheld with utmost convenience and efficiency.

Lastly, it is important for voters to keep their voter registration information updated. Residents possessing a Florida Driver’s License or ID card can make most changes online. For any queries, the Supervisor of Elections office remains accessible via phone or email, ensuring a smooth voting experience for all.

0
Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Fatal Stabbing at Migrant Shelter on Randall's Island Amid Crisis
In the midst of a deepening migrant crisis, a fatal stabbing shook up the migrant shelter on Randall’s Island, New York City. A 24-year-old male migrant became the unfortunate victim of this violent act. The stabbing occurred on a Saturday night, but the exact cause that led to this tragic event remains a mystery. A
Fatal Stabbing at Migrant Shelter on Randall's Island Amid Crisis
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
8 mins ago
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
9 mins ago
PM Modi's Leisure Visit to Lakshadweep: A Blend of Relaxation and Infrastructural Development
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
4 mins ago
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
4 mins ago
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
8 mins ago
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
3 mins
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
3 mins
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
4 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
4 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
4 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
6 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
7 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
8 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
8 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
38 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
42 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
46 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app