en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Escalation of Turkey’s Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:17 pm EST
Escalation of Turkey’s Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack

In an escalating response to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attack in northern Iraq that claimed the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers, Turkey has heightened its counterterrorism efforts. The PKK, a persistent security concern for Turkey for over four decades, has once again brought national attention to the enduring issue of terrorism.

Evolution of Counterterrorism Strategies

Turkey’s approach to combating the PKK has progressed over time, shifting its focus from internal suppression to extending the battleground to neighboring regions. A significant aspect of the recent strategy involves disrupting the PKK’s relationship with its Syrian wing, the YPG, and thwarting any attempts to establish a ‘terror corridor’ stretching from Iraq to the Mediterranean.

Furthermore, Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts have targeted middle-level PKK operatives responsible for logistics, intelligence, and financing activities. The objective is to debilitate the operative structure of the organization and impede its functioning.

Retaliatory Measures and Political Implications

The PKK’s attack has stirred various speculations, including those suggesting it as a response to Turkey’s increased diplomatic pressure on Iraq and the outcome of Turkey’s recent elections. In retaliation, Turkey has been conducting airstrikes against PKK targets in both Iraq and Syria.

In a show of national unity, most political parties in Turkey condemned the attack, except for the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) affiliated with the PKK. This event has also sparked discussions about Sweden’s NATO membership, with concerns raised about Sweden’s potential support for the PKK.

Regional Dynamics and Future Perspectives

Amidst heightened tension, the regional integrity of Syria and Iraq has become increasingly significant for Turkey in its quest to uproot terrorist infrastructure. Any effective governance and permanent solutions in these territories can only emerge when Syria and Iraq collaborate with Turkey on a nation-state basis to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries.

However, the regional response has been divided. While the Kurdistan Democratic Party supports Turkey’s operations, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan opposes them. This difference in stance among Kurdish authorities in Iraq towards Turkey’s fight against terrorism adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

0
Politics Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy

By Waqas Arain

Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Couple Charged with Grand Theft of Christmas Presents Across Two Continents

By Hadeel Hashem

North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy ...
@Politics · 6 mins
UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy ...
heart comment 0
Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida

By Rafia Tasleem

Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings

By Geeta Pillai

Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
UK Politicians’ New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
China’s Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Unexpected Military Reshuffle: A Deeper Look
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
44 seconds
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
2 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
5 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
5 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
5 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
5 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
5 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
6 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy
8 mins
UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
44 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app