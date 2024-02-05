Escalation of Tensions and Resistance in the West Bank: A Closer Look

The arrest of Palestinian college student Baleegh al-Barghouti under administrative detention without trial or charge has brought to the fore the simmering tensions and resistance in the West Bank. His family, including his mother Nida and father Moqbel, have spoken out about the impact of his detention and the broader surge of arrests by Israeli forces following a Hamas attack from Gaza on October 7.

A Deadly Attack and its Aftermath

The attack, which resulted in the death of 1,200 individuals, provoked an Israeli offensive in Gaza, leading to an estimated 27,365 Palestinian deaths, according to local authorities. These events have ignited Palestinian support for resistance and allegations of war crimes by Israel.

Surge in Hamas Popularity

A mid-December poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research revealed that 85% of Palestinians in the West Bank now back Hamas, marking a noticeable uptick from earlier levels. Furthermore, the poll showed that an overwhelming 95% of Palestinians believe Israel has committed war crimes, while a mere 10% hold the same belief about Hamas.

The Inestimable Impact of Israeli Actions

The long-term consequences of the Israeli actions, including settler violence and casualties in Gaza, are viewed by Palestinians in the West Bank as incalculable. Moqbel al-Barghouti, who works with prisoners' families, reflects on the cyclical nature of resistance and imprisonment, suggesting that as long as the occupation continues, resistance will persist.

Voices of Resistance

Veteran resistance activist Suhair al-Barghouti, known as Umm Asif, underscores the right to resistance, rejecting the allegations of atrocities committed by Hamas. The discussion also broaches the prospect of peace, with Moqbel Barghouti referencing his brother Marwan al-Barghouti, a Fatah leader imprisoned by Israel, as a potential figure for peace akin to Nelson Mandela in South Africa.