en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guyana

Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute Amid Oil Discoveries

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:25 am EST
Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute Amid Oil Discoveries

In a world increasingly focused on the oil-rich regions, the age-old territorial dispute over the Essequibo region between Venezuela and Guyana has taken a volatile turn. The arrival of a British warship, the HMS Trent, off Guyana’s coast on Friday ignited the situation, leading to heightened military activity by both nations. The British declared the deployment as routine, but Venezuela perceived it as a challenge to its sovereignty.

Escalation Amid Oil Discoveries

The dispute over Essequibo, an area covering roughly two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, has been simmering for centuries. However, recent offshore oil discoveries have added fuel to the fire, with Venezuela reasserting its claim to the region. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has not only conducted a referendum, wherein a majority of voters supported Venezuela’s claim over the area, but has also initiated legal steps to establish a Venezuelan province in Essequibo. Furthermore, Maduro directed the national oil company to start issuing licenses for oil extraction, escalating the tension between the two nations.

(Read Also: Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute: British Warship Arrival Triggers Venezuelan Military Exercises)

Military Maneuvers and Political Statements

In response to the British warship’s presence, Maduro mobilized over 5,600 troops for military exercises near the Guyana border, denouncing the British presence as an “unacceptable” threat. From Guyana’s perspective, a former British and Dutch colony, it insists that the Essequibo borders were settled by an arbitration panel in 1899. This claim is disputed by Venezuela, which cites the Essequibo River as a natural boundary recognized since 1777. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali maintains that the British ship’s activities pose no threat, but Maduro categorically accused Guyana of betraying the spirit of the Argyle Declaration and described Britain’s decision to send a warship as a threat from a ‘decaying former empire’.

(Read Also: Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute Intensifies: UK Warship Arrival Triggers Military Response)

International Concerns and Calls for Restraint

Amidst the escalating tensions, Brazil, a country sharing borders with both nations and with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva acting as a mediator, has called for restraint and a return to dialogue. Emphasizing the importance of avoiding military demonstrations of support for either side, Brazil urged all parties to ‘contain themselves’ and resume talks. The decades-old dispute has not only been reignited but has also attracted international scrutiny, with critics believing that President Maduro is using the border controversy to divert attention from internal problems in Venezuela as the country prepares for a presidential election next year.

While the two countries had recently agreed not to use force in resolving the dispute, the recent events raise a cloud of uncertainty over the future of negotiations. As the world watches closely, the hope is for calm heads to prevail and for diplomacy to defuse the tension before it escalates further.

Read More

0
Guyana Politics Venezuela
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brazil Expresses Concern Over Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Rising Tensions

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Alarmed by Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

By Saboor Bayat

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 21 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Maduro Orders Military Exercise Amidst Rising Tensions in Essequibo Dispute

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Maduro Orders Military Exercise Amidst Rising Tensions in Essequibo Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
2 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
2 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
2 mins
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
3 mins
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
4 mins
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
5 mins
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
12 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
18 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
19 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
26 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app