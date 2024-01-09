en English
Australia

Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria

Israel has reportedly escalated its airstrike campaign in Syria, marking a significant intensification in the conflict. The targets have included cargo trucks, infrastructure, and the individuals involved in Iran’s weapons supply chain to regional proxies. This development follows recent incursions and attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas, which have resulted in a considerable increase in casualties.

A Shift in Israeli Tactics

The strikes have notably targeted members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria, which marks a departure from previous Israeli practices. Despite this escalation, the Syrian military has remained hesitant to open a new front with Israel, emphasizing a desire to avoid direct confrontation or open war.

Deadly Consequences

The intensified strikes have led to an unprecedented wave of attacks, resulting in daily skirmishes and casualties on both sides. In one notable incident, Israel eliminated a Hamas official in Syria who was responsible for launching rockets at northern Israel. The strikes have disrupted the lifeline for weapons transfers, leading to significant implications for the region.

Retaliation and Resistance

Israel’s strategy is one of retaliation, and it appears to be less constrained in its pursuit of eliminating Lebanese Hezbollah in Syria. This has led to an escalation in the exchange of fire, with daily attacks taking place. Even with this intensification, Syria has refrained from opening its own front against Israel, demonstrating a cautious approach in this volatile situation.

Australia Aviation Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

