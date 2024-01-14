en English
Politics

Escalation in Gaza: A Ticking Time Bomb

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
The skies over the Palestinian territory of Gaza roiled with the fury of Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, particularly impacting the city of Rafah. The strikes have raised alarm bells about the escalating conflict, which has seen the involvement of U.S. and British forces against pro-Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping. This development signals a potential broadening of the conflict beyond its focus on the Israeli-Palestinian struggle, potentially igniting a wider regional confrontation, considering Iran’s known support for the Houthi rebels.

A Night of Devastation

The Gaza Strip, home to more than 30 Palestinians, including children, was subjected to Israeli bombardments that extended into Saturday. The Gaza Health Ministry reported an alarming statistic: in the past 24 hours, 135 Palestinians perished, and over 60,000 were wounded. With only 15 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals partially functional, according to the World Health Organization, the human toll of this conflict is made even more poignant.

The Widening Conflict

Simultaneously, the conflict has seen its reach extend to Yemen, with U.S. and British forces launching strikes against Houthi-controlled sites. This development has fueled fears of the conflict morphing into a broader regional clash. Despite international efforts, Israel’s alleviation of Palestinian civilian suffering has been minimal. Accusations against Israel of ‘directly attacking Palestinian hospitals, ambulances and other healthcare facilities in Gaza’ have been levied, further stoking tensions.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Making

The situation in Rafah is especially dire, with a healthcare system on the brink of collapse and medical supplies dwindling. The city has seen an influx of over a million displaced people, its population swelling under the weight of the conflict. In the past 24 hours, Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 135 people, including those sheltering in a house housing two displaced families. With less than half of Gaza’s hospitals functioning and a scant number of operational ambulances, the humanitarian crisis grows exponentially.

Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

