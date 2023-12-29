en English
Human Rights

Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis

Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza have resulted in an alarming number of civilian casualties. Recent strikes have targeted residential areas and refugee camps, escalating the death toll. On a single day, more than 210 Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli airstrikes, with a significant attack in Rafah accounting for over 20 deaths, and another in Khan Yunis claiming ten lives. Eight others met a similar fate in an assault on the Maghazi refugee camp.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

Since the onset of hostilities on October 7, triggered by operations by Gaza’s resistance groups, the conflict has claimed at least 21,320 lives, predominantly women and children. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a severe famine risk warning for 40% of Gaza’s inhabitants due to Israeli restrictions on aid deliveries. The humanitarian crisis is intensifying as the region faces the brunt of the military onslaught.

Mounting Concerns Over Human Rights Violations

The UN Human Rights office has raised concerns about the increasing settler violence in the occupied West Bank, exacerbated by statements from Israeli officials that seem to endorse such acts. A report from the UN office has documented 300 Palestinian deaths in the West Bank from October 7 to December 27, the majority caused by Israeli security forces, and a smaller number by settlers. These findings have heightened international concern over potential human rights violations.

UN Calls for Accountability

The UN has called for an immediate cessation of unlawful killings and violence, demanding accountability and an end to impunity for these acts. Despite these calls, the conflict continues, causing significant humanitarian distress and raising serious questions about human rights violations amidst the turmoil.

Human Rights Politics
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

