Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana

In a recent statement, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro issued a warning to Guyana, signalling escalating tension over the Essequibo region, a long-standing territorial issue between the two nations. Maduro’s comment suggests an alleged intention on Guyana’s part to ‘break the Argyle Pact’, or the Geneva Agreement of 1966. This treaty was signed by Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and British Guiana, primarily to address their territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana.

Deployments and Diplomacy

Reports indicate Venezuela has responded to Britain’s deployment of the HMS Trent off the Guyana coast by deploying 6,000 troops into the border region for exercises. Maduro argues that the British arrival constitutes a violation of the existing agreement between Guyana and Venezuela and is a threat to Venezuelan and Latin American sovereignty. Additionally, Maduro ordered the withdrawal of naval assets from the Atlantic coast after the British warship’s departure from disputed waters.

Oil and Ownership

The Essequibo region, a sparsely populated area comprising most of Guyana’s overall land mass, saw tensions escalate after Venezuela’s early December referendum calling for its annexation following the discovery of oil reserves. The United States has also increasingly involved itself in the dispute, conducting flight operations in the area. This involvement may be linked to Exxon Mobil’s discovery of the region’s oil reserves and past attempts to impose regime change on Venezuela.

Seeking Peaceful Resolution

The international community, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has urged parties to resolve their disputes peacefully. The ICJ accepted the case and urged Venezuela not to change the current dynamics in the area. However, Maduro has rejected the ICJ’s mediation. Maduro’s government has mobilized fighters, aircraft, and ships for military exercises in response to the British ship’s arrival, underscoring the importance of maintaining diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict over the resource-rich Essequibo territory.