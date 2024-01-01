en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guyana

Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana

In a recent statement, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro issued a warning to Guyana, signalling escalating tension over the Essequibo region, a long-standing territorial issue between the two nations. Maduro’s comment suggests an alleged intention on Guyana’s part to ‘break the Argyle Pact’, or the Geneva Agreement of 1966. This treaty was signed by Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and British Guiana, primarily to address their territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana.

Deployments and Diplomacy

Reports indicate Venezuela has responded to Britain’s deployment of the HMS Trent off the Guyana coast by deploying 6,000 troops into the border region for exercises. Maduro argues that the British arrival constitutes a violation of the existing agreement between Guyana and Venezuela and is a threat to Venezuelan and Latin American sovereignty. Additionally, Maduro ordered the withdrawal of naval assets from the Atlantic coast after the British warship’s departure from disputed waters.

Oil and Ownership

The Essequibo region, a sparsely populated area comprising most of Guyana’s overall land mass, saw tensions escalate after Venezuela’s early December referendum calling for its annexation following the discovery of oil reserves. The United States has also increasingly involved itself in the dispute, conducting flight operations in the area. This involvement may be linked to Exxon Mobil’s discovery of the region’s oil reserves and past attempts to impose regime change on Venezuela.

Seeking Peaceful Resolution

The international community, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has urged parties to resolve their disputes peacefully. The ICJ accepted the case and urged Venezuela not to change the current dynamics in the area. However, Maduro has rejected the ICJ’s mediation. Maduro’s government has mobilized fighters, aircraft, and ships for military exercises in response to the British ship’s arrival, underscoring the importance of maintaining diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict over the resource-rich Essequibo territory.

0
Guyana Politics Venezuela
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Ali Unveils Guyana's Strategic Blueprint for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Guyana: From Economic Struggles to Becoming the World's Fastest-Growing Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Brazil Expresses Concern Over Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute Amid Rising Tensions

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Alarmed by Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute ...
@Brazil · 2 days
Brazil Alarmed by Escalating Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute ...
heart comment 0
Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute Amid Oil Discoveries

By Nimrah Khatoon

Escalation in Venezuela-Guyana Territorial Dispute Amid Oil Discoveries
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
15 seconds
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
23 seconds
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
40 seconds
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
1 min
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
2 mins
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
3 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
3 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
7 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
32 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
50 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
57 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app