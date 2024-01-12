en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern

The South China Sea, an economic lifeline of the world, is witnessing a surge in tensions due to recent aggressive actions by the Chinese Coast Guard. These actions are not limited to the use of lasers and water cannons against Philippine resupply vessels but also include instances of collisions. The ripple effects of these incidents are felt not only by the countries directly involved but extend to nations in Europe, despite the geographical distance. The European perspective sees these maneuvers by the Chinese Coast Guard as violations of the rights and opportunities for economic development of the Philippines and other littoral states in the region.

Germany’s Concern Over China’s Actions

Germany’s top diplomat has expressed grave concern over China’s actions in the South China Sea. She states that these actions are infringing on the rights of Asian coastal states and threatening the freedom of navigation. The diplomat emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of disputes and the fostering of dialogue. She also highlighted Germany’s support to the Philippines in the form of surveillance drones.

Escalating Tensions Between China and the Philippines

The escalating tensions between China and the Philippines, and the involvement of the United States, have also been a point of discussion. The territorial dispute between China and the Philippines has escalated to the use of military-grade laser and water cannons. The United States has issued a stern warning to defend the Philippines if attacked in the South China Sea.

Violation of International Law by China

China’s aggressive maneuvers in the region and violations of international law have raised concerns. The diplomat cited the 2016 ruling by a UN-backed arbitration panel, emphasizing that China’s actions are a clear violation of international norms. The situation underlines the international impact of regional conflicts and the importance of maritime rights and freedoms in global economic stability and development.

0
China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
China's Chilling Deflationary Trend: Causes, Consequences, and Coping Strategies
A steady, chilling wind of deflation is blowing through China’s economy, as price levels continue to drop, sounding alarm bells among policymakers and economists. This worrying trend, if left uncurbed, could lead to decreased consumer spending, shrinking business profits, and even job losses, further stifling the country’s economic growth. The roots of these deflationary pressures
China's Chilling Deflationary Trend: Causes, Consequences, and Coping Strategies
Revolution in Power Management: East China's Jiangsu Province Unveils First Provincial-Level Digital Intelligent Power Grid
34 mins ago
Revolution in Power Management: East China's Jiangsu Province Unveils First Provincial-Level Digital Intelligent Power Grid
A Week of Captivating Moments: From Harbin's Ice Festival to London's Quirky Traditions
41 mins ago
A Week of Captivating Moments: From Harbin's Ice Festival to London's Quirky Traditions
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
10 mins ago
Chinese Insurers Record 290% Surge in Funds Raised Amid Stricter Solvency Rules
Shing-Tung Yau: A Beacon in Mathematics and Champion of Chinese Education
31 mins ago
Shing-Tung Yau: A Beacon in Mathematics and Champion of Chinese Education
China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule
31 mins ago
China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
2 mins
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
2 mins
Paywall Playoff: NFL's Controversial Decision Stirs Debate
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
2 mins
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
3 mins
US Political Advertising Set to Surge 30% in 2023, Propelled by Digital Growth
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
5 mins
'Zero-Proof' Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
6 mins
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
7 mins
Minnesota's Top Performing Medical Groups Prove Quality and Affordability Can Coexist
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
7 mins
Sony Open: Taylor Montgomery Takes Lead, Gary Woodland Returns Post-Surgery
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
7 mins
California's State Park Access Programs Under Threat of Funding Cuts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app