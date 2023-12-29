Escalating Protests Against Kerala Governor: A Sign of Deep Political Discontent

In the heart of Kerala, an escalating protest against the state’s Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, has captured the nation’s attention. The fiery dissent is led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student arm of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). While the specific reasons underlying the protest have not been extensively detailed, such acts of public demonstration often stem from deep-rooted political disagreements, contentious policy decisions, or disapproval of actions taken by the Governor.

SFI Activists Challenge the Governor

Upon his return from New Delhi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was met with a wave of protest led by SFI activists. The demonstration took place near the General Hospital junction as Khan’s convoy was en route to the Rajbhavan from the airport. In the aftermath of the protest, four activists were apprehended by the police.

Allegations of Saffronisation

An underlying issue appears to be allegations by the CPI(M) that Khan is attempting to ‘saffronise’ universities by appointing supporters of Hindu right-wing groups to their senates. In defense of his actions, the Governor stated that appointments were made based on merits, not political affiliations. This issue has sparked intense verbal duels between the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the SFI.

Ongoing Tensions

The tussle between the Kerala government and the state Governor has reached a critical point, with SFI intensifying the protests, aiming to prevent the Governor’s access to college campuses. SFI accuses the Governor of saffronising the universities by appointing pro-BJP officials. This, coupled with recent black flag protests and the Governor’s reactions on the road, has further strained relations between SFI and the Governor. SFI has also displayed banners on various college campuses, labeling Khan a ‘Sanghi’, to which he has retaliated by branding them ‘bullies’, ‘criminals’, and ‘goondas’.