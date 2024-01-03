Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures

The financial year of 2023/24 has seen the operational costs for ambulance services in the UK escalate significantly. Among the cost factors, insurance and fuel have exhibited the highest increase. According to the figures compiled by the Liberal Democrats through responses to Freedom of Information Act requests, insurance costs for nine ambulance services have surged by 56%, from £10.96 million to a projected £17.14 million. Furthermore, the fluctuation in fuel prices has resulted in almost £4.5 million increase in fuel expenditure, from £50.94 million to £55.38 million.

Proposed Measures

In the face of these escalating financial pressures, the Liberal Democrats have proposed a measure that involves offering emergency service vehicles discounted fuel rates. The party asserts that this measure could be funded by imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. This proposal aims to alleviate the financial burden on ambulance services, ensuring their effective operation without the hindrance of rising operational costs.

Contextual Concerns

The rise in operating costs comes at a time when the UK health service is grappling with a record number of excess deaths, NHS strikes, and the ongoing cost of the Covid pandemic. The year 2023 witnessed nearly 53,000 more deaths than usual, marking the highest figure recorded in a non-pandemic year since the Second World War. The prolonged strikes by doctors, which lasted for 38 days, are feared to have contributed to the high number of excess deaths. Furthermore, the impact of the pandemic lockdowns and resulting long waiting lists have also contributed to excess deaths.

Rising Demand amid Rising Costs

While the costs are mounting, the demand for ambulance services is also on the rise. The West Midlands Ambulance Service recorded a significant rise in the number of calls on New Year’s Eve, with a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The trust received a total of 10,481 calls, up from 9,055, marking an almost 16% increase year on year. The top reasons for calls included medical issues such as chest and abdominal pains. Amid this rising need, the financial pressure on ambulance services is a looming concern, necessitating urgent measures for cost mitigation.