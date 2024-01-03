en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures

The financial year of 2023/24 has seen the operational costs for ambulance services in the UK escalate significantly. Among the cost factors, insurance and fuel have exhibited the highest increase. According to the figures compiled by the Liberal Democrats through responses to Freedom of Information Act requests, insurance costs for nine ambulance services have surged by 56%, from £10.96 million to a projected £17.14 million. Furthermore, the fluctuation in fuel prices has resulted in almost £4.5 million increase in fuel expenditure, from £50.94 million to £55.38 million.

Proposed Measures

In the face of these escalating financial pressures, the Liberal Democrats have proposed a measure that involves offering emergency service vehicles discounted fuel rates. The party asserts that this measure could be funded by imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies. This proposal aims to alleviate the financial burden on ambulance services, ensuring their effective operation without the hindrance of rising operational costs.

Contextual Concerns

The rise in operating costs comes at a time when the UK health service is grappling with a record number of excess deaths, NHS strikes, and the ongoing cost of the Covid pandemic. The year 2023 witnessed nearly 53,000 more deaths than usual, marking the highest figure recorded in a non-pandemic year since the Second World War. The prolonged strikes by doctors, which lasted for 38 days, are feared to have contributed to the high number of excess deaths. Furthermore, the impact of the pandemic lockdowns and resulting long waiting lists have also contributed to excess deaths.

Rising Demand amid Rising Costs

While the costs are mounting, the demand for ambulance services is also on the rise. The West Midlands Ambulance Service recorded a significant rise in the number of calls on New Year’s Eve, with a 13% increase compared to the previous year. The trust received a total of 10,481 calls, up from 9,055, marking an almost 16% increase year on year. The top reasons for calls included medical issues such as chest and abdominal pains. Amid this rising need, the financial pressure on ambulance services is a looming concern, necessitating urgent measures for cost mitigation.

0
Health Politics United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations

By Salman Akhtar

Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence

By Bijay Laxmi

Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021

By Saboor Bayat

Unveiling the Journey of Cleft Lip and Palate: From Diagnosis to Treatment

By Salman Khan

Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor ...
@Health · 1 min
Savannah's Smelly Mystery: Residents Discuss Potent Odor ...
heart comment 0
Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health
Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Paramedic and Bodybuilder Marlette Le-Feuvre Faces Drug-Related Charges in Queensland
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Latest Headlines
World News
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
11 seconds
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
15 seconds
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
40 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
50 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
55 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
56 seconds
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
56 seconds
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
57 seconds
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
1 min
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
32 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app