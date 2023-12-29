en English
Politics

Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict Threatens Middle East Stability

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:25 am EST
A new violent chapter unfolds in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates significantly, threatening the outbreak of a broader regional war. The United States, a steadfast ally of Israel, responds by deploying additional warships, aircraft, and troops to the region. Simultaneously, it accelerates munitions deliveries, thereby intensifying the tension.

Axis of Resistance Threatens Reaction

Iran, a supporter of Hamas, retaliates by warning that Israel’s military actions against Hamas will provoke a response from the anti-Israeli and anti-Western factions it supports, collectively known as the ‘axis of resistance.’ The conflict, initially localized, has started to spread to other regions, with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon launching attacks on northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas. This cross-border aggression has become a part of daily life, increasing the likelihood of a second front opening in the conflict.

(Read Also: Drone Attack in Golan Heights: A New Chapter in Middle Eastern Geopolitics)

Hezbollah’s Superior Military Force

Both Hamas and Hezbollah, funded and equipped by Iran, have a history of engaging Israel in conflict. However, Hezbollah boasts a more substantial and professional military force, including a missile arsenal nearly ten times larger than that of Hamas. This disparity in military prowess raises concerns about the potential scale of the conflict and the implications for regional stability.

United States Seeks Political Solution

The United States is actively working towards finding a long-term political solution to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. However, the American and Israeli governments have divergent plans for the future. The U.S. aims to negotiate between the Israelis and Hezbollah to prevent a second war front, potentially spreading to Lebanon and Yemen. In contrast, Israel continues its aggressive stance against Hamas, aiming to eradicate the militant group.

(Read Also: Egypt and Jordan Denounce Attempts to Marginalize Palestinian Issue)

Rising Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant military escalation and casualties, leading to the displacement of Palestinians and Israelis. This has led to widespread destruction and civilian deaths on both sides. Both sides’ actions have been condemned as war crimes, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The United States’ unflinching support of Israel has drawn criticism from human rights groups. The conflict, with its roots dating back to the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, has been marked by periods of violence and failed peace talks, underscoring the region’s volatile nature.

Politics War
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

