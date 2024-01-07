en English
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), finds itself in the throes of an escalating internal crisis. This turmoil, which has been brewing since the party’s 27th foundation day on January 1, is marked by factionalism and a growing divide among its members.

The Roots of the Crisis

The discord in the TMC has been primarily fueled by the tension between its long-standing members, referred to as the ‘old guards’, and the relatively newer members or ‘new faces’. The issue came under the spotlight following a proposal by Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s general secretary and a Lok Sabha member. Banerjee’s suggestion of an upper age limit for party leadership caused significant discontent among the older faction, thereby sowing seeds of internal strife.

A Public Display of Discontent

The situation reached a boiling point during the party’s foundation day event. Subrata Bakshi, the party’s state president, underscored Mamata Banerjee’s leadership for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a stance that was met with disapproval by Kunal Ghosh, a supporter of Abhishek Banerjee. This conflict has since spilled over into the public domain, leading to open exchanges of criticism and an incident of violence within the party.

Implications for the Future

The infighting within the Trinamool Congress has raised serious concerns about the party’s future, particularly with regard to the selection of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Observers have noted that if not adequately managed by Mamata Banerjee, this internal discord could further intensify during the candidate selection process. The situation is further complicated by ongoing investigations by central agencies like the CBI and the ED into alleged financial irregularities and money laundering within the party.

As the crisis unfolds, opposition parties are observing the developments with keen interest. Some of them suggest that the current internal strife within the TMC could potentially signal the beginning of its downfall. As the political landscape in West Bengal shifts, the outcome of this internal conflict could have far-reaching implications for the state and its people.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

