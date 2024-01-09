en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024

Hon Kivumbi Muwanga, in a recent address at the NextBigTalk 2024 event hosted by X Corp, voiced grave apprehensions about the escalating levels of debt in his jurisdiction. Muwanga underscored that if the current path of borrowing and debt accumulation persists, it could severely impact the funds available for developmental projects and slowly start to erode the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a key indicator of a nation’s economic health.

Diminishing Credibility and Concessional Loans

Muwanga also shone a light on the waning credibility of the nation or entity he represents in procuring concessional loans, which carry more favorable terms than market loans, owing to the spiraling debt levels. These loans, often furnished by international organizations, are critical for development financing, particularly for low-income nations.

The Growing National Debt

The content is directly tethered to the economic repercussions of surging national debt. It delves into the challenges and potential solutions to this issue, including proposed legislation to establish a bipartisan fiscal commission to recommend spending and revenue solutions. The impact of such commissions on fiscal policy in the past and the urgency to address the rising national debt are also discussed. The US federal government’s total debt, now exceeding $34 trillion, dwarfs the US GDP by more than 120 percent, raising questions about the factors contributing to this growth, the impact on the US economy, and the looming risks of default.

Interest Rates, The Labor Market, and GDP

The content also explores the effects of interest rate hikes on consumers and the government, forecasting the government’s annual interest expenditure on public debt to exceed 1 trillion in 2024. It highlights the challenges of servicing debt obligations and the necessity for political consensus on budget and debt solutions. Looking at the labor market, it predicts a minor contraction and a higher unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2024, culminating in a mild recession. Despite this, the overall growth for the year is projected to remain positive at 1.0%, with a sustainable GDP forecast of 1.9% without triggering higher prices.

Given this backdrop, Muwanga’s statement stands as a stark warning and underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of financial strategies to mitigate further economic strain.

0
Economy International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
In a pivotal move to boost its economy, the government is planning to leverage the nation’s significant agricultural strength. The strategy, guided by the insights of Kinywamachunda, a key figure in the sector, hinges on the country’s favorable year-round climate conditions. The initiative is part of a broader plan to harness the potential of agriculture
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
25 mins ago
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
Alcoa to Halt Production at Australian Refinery, 750 Jobs at Stake
26 mins ago
Alcoa to Halt Production at Australian Refinery, 750 Jobs at Stake
Global Stock Indexes Dip as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and Company Earnings
11 mins ago
Global Stock Indexes Dip as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and Company Earnings
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
14 mins ago
Uganda's Fiscal Strain: Kivumbi Muwanga Highlights Reduction in Discretionary Expenditure Due to Borrowing
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
18 mins ago
Egypt's Bold Economic Strategy for 2024-2030: A Comprehensive Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
53 seconds
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
1 min
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
3 mins
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
3 mins
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
4 mins
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
4 mins
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
6 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
6 mins
A Shakeup in the NFL: Coaching Changes and their Implications
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
38 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
52 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app