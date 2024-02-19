In the shadow of a fragile ceasefire, the recent surge in violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan has thrust the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh dispute back into the international spotlight. This latest round of hostilities, marked by devastating shelling, has resulted in significant military casualties on both sides, raising fears of a return to full-scale conflict. Amidst this turmoil, the involvement of major international actors and the invocation of historical territorial claims add layers of complexity to an already volatile situation.

The Renewed Violence: A Deadly Exchange

The recent escalation has seen both Armenia and Azerbaijan suffer losses, with reports confirming the death of troops due to intense shelling. This surge in aggression is the most severe since the 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a conflict that ended with a fragile ceasefire barely containing the smoldering tensions. The ceasefire's instability has been evident, with disagreements over Nagorno-Karabakh's final status and transportation links leading to escalated hostilities. In this charged atmosphere, Armenia has sought military support from Russia, while Armenian lawmakers and US representatives have openly criticized Azerbaijan's actions.

International Dynamics and Historical Claims

The international response to this conflict is intricate, with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization playing crucial roles. However, Russia's own challenges, notably its involvement in Ukraine, have complicated its position. Meanwhile, the European Union has stepped in as a mediator, attempting to navigate through the conflicting interests and geopolitical developments. At the heart of Azerbaijan's aggressive stance is the irredentist concept of Western Azerbaijan. This ideology, promoted through claims and the Great Return campaign, seeks to establish Azerbaijani settlements in what is now Armenian territory, challenging the existing borders and redefining Azerbaijani nationalism.

The Call for a New Approach

In the face of escalating violence, criticism within Armenia has been directed towards Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's approach to the conflict. Artur Khachatryan, a prominent MP, has vehemently criticized the peace talks as mere 'imitation' and called for a reassessment of Armenia's defense and diplomatic strategies. Following a deadly border attack that claimed the lives of four Armenian soldiers, Khachatryan's critique underscores the urgency for Armenia to bolster its military capabilities, engage in flexible diplomacy, and ensure economic stability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty effectively.

As the international community watches closely, the recent rounds of shelling between Armenia and Azerbaijan not only resurrect fears of a renewed conflict but also highlight the deep-seated historical and geopolitical complexities that underpin this enduring dispute. With both sides suffering losses and the specter of a larger conflict looming, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, demanding a concerted effort from all involved parties to avert further escalation.