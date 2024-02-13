Escalating Airspace Dispute Between Somaliland and Somalia: A Struggle for Self-Determination

Airspace Dispute Escalates Between Somaliland and Somalia

Advertisment

The ongoing airspace dispute between Somaliland and Somalia has reached new heights, as the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (SL-CAAA) accuses the Mogadishu government of misappropriating air traffic management funds. The SL-CAAA alleges that the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has been actively denying access to flights bound for Somaliland, resulting in tensions and disruptions in air traffic control.

Unraveling the Historical Backdrop

To understand the root of this escalating airspace dispute, it's essential to look back at the historical context. Somalia gained independence in 1960, and since then, its airspace has been known as the Mogadishu Flight Information Region (FIR). However, the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, which seceded from Somalia in 1991, has long disputed this unilateral control.

Advertisment

The SCAA has consistently maintained that Somali airspace remains unchanged and is controlled solely by the Federal Government. But the SL-CAAA argues that the SCAA has failed to honor previous agreements, leading to the current impasse.

Failed Agreements and Unilateral Control

In 2018, the SL-CAAA took control of its airspace and established the Hargeisa FIR, a move that was rejected by the SCAA. The SL-CAAA claims that the SCAA denied access to flights bound for Somaliland and misused air traffic management funds, further straining the relationship between the two entities.

Advertisment

Despite attempts to reach a compromise, the airspace dispute remains unresolved. The SCAA continues to assert its control over Somali airspace, while the SL-CAAA has pledged to protect Somaliland's airspace and its right to self-governance.

A Pledge to Protect Somaliland's Airspace

Mohamed Abdi, the director-general of the SL-CAAA, has emphasized the importance of protecting Somaliland's airspace and its right to self-governance. "We will not stand idly by while our airspace is misused and our people are denied access to essential services," Abdi said. "We are committed to working with international partners to ensure the safety and security of our airspace."

Advertisment

The ongoing airspace dispute has far-reaching implications for both Somaliland and Somalia. The disruptions in air traffic control have affected trade, travel, and the overall stability of the region. As the tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved.

The SL-CAAA's pledge to protect Somaliland's airspace is a clear indication of its commitment to self-governance and the right to control its own resources. But the SCAA's insistence on maintaining unilateral control over Somali airspace suggests that a resolution to this dispute may not be achieved anytime soon.

As the situation unfolds, it's essential to keep an eye on the developments and their potential impact on the region. The airspace dispute between Somaliland and Somalia is more than just a territorial dispute – it's a struggle for self-determination, sovereignty, and the right to control one's own resources.